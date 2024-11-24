Left Menu

BJD Rallies Against Waqf Amendment Bill

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) organized a rally demanding the withdrawal of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, citing potential impacts on community harmony. Protesters submitted a memorandum urging comprehensive stakeholder consultations before any amendments. The bill is set for consideration in the upcoming Parliament session.

24-11-2024
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) staged a significant rally on Sunday, calling for the withdrawal of the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The event, orchestrated by the BJD Minority cell, took place near the Raj Bhavan where participants vocally opposed the bill, citing potential threats to communal harmony.

As the Parliament's Winter Session looms, with the Waqf Amendment Bill on the agenda, protesters expressed concerns over proposed changes. They submitted a memorandum to the President via the Khurda District Collector, urging a halt to the bill and advocating for extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders.

Leading the charge, BJD Minority Cell president Munna Khan declared his party's intent to oppose the bill in Parliament fervently. In contrast, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal assured that the central government harbors no intention of harming any community's interests, dismissing allegations of land appropriation.

