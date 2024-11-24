Left Menu

Australia Withdraws Controversial Media Watchdog Bill

Australia's government has withdrawn a controversial bill that aimed to give a media watchdog authority to monitor digital platforms for misinformation. Lacking support in the Senate, the bill was criticized for potentially suppressing free speech and imposing censorship, leading to its withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:17 IST
In a significant decision, Australia's government has decided to withdraw a contentious bill that would have empowered a media watchdog to monitor digital platforms for misinformation and disinformation. This move came after Communications Minister Michelle Rowland admitted that the government could not garner the necessary support to pass the legislation through the Senate.

The proposed bill sought to give the Australian Communications and Media Authority the power to approve enforceable codes of conduct or standards for social media platforms, should self-regulation prove inadequate. However, it faced strong opposition, particularly from the opposition spokesman David Coleman, who argued that the bill effectively amounted to censorship laws, threatening democratic principles in Australia.

Coleman further maintained that the bill would have significantly impacted free speech, forcing platforms to censor content to avoid hefty fines. The lack of a clear legislative path and public outcry ultimately led to the bill's withdrawal. This development marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over digital regulation and free speech in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

