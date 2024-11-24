Trump's Tech-Led Government Shakeup: The Next Big Challenge for China

In a bold political maneuver, President-elect Donald Trump is set to establish a new Department of Government Efficiency led by tech magnate Elon Musk and Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. The decision is viewed as a potential threat to China's global standing, according to Zheng Yongnian, a prominent Chinese academic and policy strategist.

Zheng, dean at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, argues that the United States' streamlined political system, under Trump's leadership, will exert significant pressure on China's governance model. Trump has entrusted Musk and Ramaswamy with the task of eliminating excessive regulations and reducing government workforce by advocating institutional reform.

China is preparing for the challenges of Trump's second term, which encompasses rigorous tariffs on Chinese goods, and reinforcing geopolitical tensions. To counter these threats, China is advised to expand its market access strategies. The race for global prominence is now centered on openness, with both nations eyeing the sustainability of their economic reforms.

