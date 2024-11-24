Left Menu

Trump's Tech-Led Government Shakeup: The Next Big Challenge for China

In an ambitious move, Donald Trump plans to create a new Department of Government Efficiency led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. Chinese policy advisor Zheng Yongnian warns that this could pose a significant threat to China by creating a more efficient US political system, highlighting challenges in US-China relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:30 IST
Trump's Tech-Led Government Shakeup: The Next Big Challenge for China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a bold political maneuver, President-elect Donald Trump is set to establish a new Department of Government Efficiency led by tech magnate Elon Musk and Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. The decision is viewed as a potential threat to China's global standing, according to Zheng Yongnian, a prominent Chinese academic and policy strategist.

Zheng, dean at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, argues that the United States' streamlined political system, under Trump's leadership, will exert significant pressure on China's governance model. Trump has entrusted Musk and Ramaswamy with the task of eliminating excessive regulations and reducing government workforce by advocating institutional reform.

China is preparing for the challenges of Trump's second term, which encompasses rigorous tariffs on Chinese goods, and reinforcing geopolitical tensions. To counter these threats, China is advised to expand its market access strategies. The race for global prominence is now centered on openness, with both nations eyeing the sustainability of their economic reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024