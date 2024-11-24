Crucial Nuclear Talks Set: Iran and European Powers to Convene
Iran is set to engage in discussions with France, Germany, and Britain on November 29, focusing on nuclear and regional issues. The meeting, confirmed by Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, follows a resolution against Iran by the U.N. atomic watchdog.
Iran has announced plans to hold critical discussions with France, Germany, and Britain on November 29, centered on nuclear and regional affairs, according to a statement by Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.
The location remains undisclosed, but Japan's Kyodo news agency indicates the meeting will likely occur in Geneva.
This announcement comes shortly after the U.N. atomic watchdog issued a resolution condemning Iran, highlighting the growing tensions around Iran's nuclear activities.
