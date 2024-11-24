Netanyahu Denounces Settler Violence Against Israeli Military
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned attacks by Jewish settlers on military officers in the West Bank, following an incident involving Major General Avi Bluth. This comes amidst escalating violence since Hamas's October attack, with tensions rising over settlement legality and Palestinian rights in the region.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned violent actions by Jewish settlers targeting senior military officers, including Major General Avi Bluth, in the West Bank.
Netanyahu emphasized the need for swift legal action against those attacking the Israeli Defense Forces, following an incident where settlers confronted military officers in Hebron, blocking their exit and shouting abuse. Five arrests have been made.
Violence in the West Bank has intensified since a Hamas attack on Israel in October, with settlers frequently targeting Palestinians in their push for territorial annexation. The Israeli military, under scrutiny for its response, vows to protect civilians.
