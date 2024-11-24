Bravery and Tragedy: Constable's Sacrifice and the Pursuit of Justice

In a dramatic turn of events, the principal accused in the stabbing of Delhi Police Constable Kiran Pal was shot dead by police during an encounter in the Sangam Vihar district, officials confirmed Sunday.

The constable was attacked by three individuals during his night shift in southeast Delhi. While two of the perpetrators were quickly apprehended, the third, identified as Raghav, remained elusive until located in Sangam Vihar.

According to the police, after refusing to surrender, the accused fired at officers, leading to his injury and subsequent death at a hospital. Constable Pal, remembered for his courage, was the family's primary breadwinner, providing for his elderly mother and disabled brother.

(With inputs from agencies.)