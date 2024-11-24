Left Menu

Bravery and Tragedy: Constable's Sacrifice and the Pursuit of Justice

In a tragic encounter in Delhi, a police constable was fatally stabbed during patrol. While two suspects were arrested, the main accused was later killed in a police encounter. The fallen constable, Kiran Pal, was honored for his bravery, underscoring his role as the family's sole provider.

Updated: 24-11-2024 18:17 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, the principal accused in the stabbing of Delhi Police Constable Kiran Pal was shot dead by police during an encounter in the Sangam Vihar district, officials confirmed Sunday.

The constable was attacked by three individuals during his night shift in southeast Delhi. While two of the perpetrators were quickly apprehended, the third, identified as Raghav, remained elusive until located in Sangam Vihar.

According to the police, after refusing to surrender, the accused fired at officers, leading to his injury and subsequent death at a hospital. Constable Pal, remembered for his courage, was the family's primary breadwinner, providing for his elderly mother and disabled brother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

