Horrific Incident: Truck Driver Arrested in Madhya Pradesh Rape Case

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a truck driver in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district. Police have arrested two of the suspects, while a third remains at large. The incident occurred in a forest where the victim and her friend were visiting a temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a truck driver in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, while her 21-year-old male friend was restrained, officials said Sunday.

Authorities have arrested two of the accused, including the truck driver, for the crime that occurred Saturday evening in Siyarmau forest, located on Silwani-Sagar Road, around 110 km from district headquarters.

The victim and her friend were returning from the Vandevi temple when their motorbike broke down, leading to their encounter with three men, including the accused truck driver. The driver has been identified as Sanju Adivasi, who, along with his associates, allegedly attacked the pair before committing the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

