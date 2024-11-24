Rescue and Investigation: Suspected Trafficking of Bangladeshi Girl in Odisha

Odisha Police have successfully rescued a Bangladeshi girl, found wandering in Cuttack, amid suspicions of a trafficking scheme. Authorities, led by DCP Jagmohan Meena, have launched an investigation into the ordeal, which came to light when the girl was discovered on Link Road on November 9.

The girl, now under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), had no valid travel documents. Following counseling sessions, it was revealed she had been coerced into prostitution after being brought to Bhubaneswar from Kolkata. Originally from Dhaka, she escaped her situation due to the non-payment of wages.

The investigation spans multiple states, with DCP Meena confirming that a criminal case is underway under various legal sections. As Odisha Police continue their inquiry, the Bangladesh High Commission is being informed, and action against the trafficking network is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)