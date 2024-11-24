Historic Ceasefire Brings Hope to Kurram's War-Torn Tribes
A seven-day ceasefire was secured between Shia and Sunni tribes in Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following high-level discussions. This move aims to halt deadly violence exacerbated by a recent attack on a Shiite convoy. A commission has been formed to resolve underlying disputes between the factions.
A historic ceasefire was brokered on Sunday between Shia and Sunni tribes in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, following intense negotiations by a provincial government delegation with community elders.
According to Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, a provincial government spokesperson, both tribes agreed to a prisoner exchange and the return of deceased bodies as part of the peace agreement.
The ceasefire follows last week's deadly attacks, which resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with the government now forming a commission to resolve the ongoing disputes.
