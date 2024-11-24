Historic Ceasefire Brings Hope to Kurram's War-Torn Tribes

A historic ceasefire was brokered on Sunday between Shia and Sunni tribes in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, following intense negotiations by a provincial government delegation with community elders.

According to Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, a provincial government spokesperson, both tribes agreed to a prisoner exchange and the return of deceased bodies as part of the peace agreement.

The ceasefire follows last week's deadly attacks, which resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with the government now forming a commission to resolve the ongoing disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)