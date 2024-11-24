Dramatic Village Standoff: Police Arrest History-Sheeter Amid Gunfire
A tense encounter unfolded in Nangla Mevati village when villagers opened fire on a police team attempting to arrest Fakruddin, a known criminal with multiple cases. Despite the villagers' efforts to aid his escape, the police successfully apprehended the suspect after returning fire in self-defense.
In a dramatic series of events, a police team found themselves under fire while attempting to arrest a notorious history-sheeter in Nangla Mevati village on Sunday. The suspect, identified as Fakruddin, holds a bounty of Rs 20,000 and numerous charges in different districts, officials reported.
The police team, originating from Salempur police station, was met with hostility as villagers tried to evacuate Fakruddin from custody. In the face of escalating tension, law enforcement agents retaliated, ensuring their own safety and securing the suspect.
Fakruddin, linked to 10 criminal cases across Bulandshahr, Kaushambi, and Prayagraj districts, was safely transported to the police station. Authorities cited the villagers' gunfire as a desperate attempt to hinder the arrest, stating that the police acted in self-defense, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Mishra.
