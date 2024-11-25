Kyiv Stands Resilient: Air Defenses Counter Russian Drone Offensive

Kyiv's air defenses were engaged late Sunday night to counter a fresh Russian drone assault, according to statements from the city's mayor and military officials.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko communicated the ongoing defense operations through the Telegram messaging app, announcing, "Kyiv is again under an enemy drone attack."

In an earlier operation, Ukraine's military successfully took down 50 out of 73 drones deployed by Russia, targeting multiple locations on Saturday night.

