Kyiv Stands Resilient: Air Defenses Counter Russian Drone Offensive
Kyiv's air defenses activated late Sunday as Russian drones attacked. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the defensive response via Telegram. The Ukrainian military had previously intercepted 50 out of 73 drones targeting various locations overnight on Saturday.
Kyiv's air defenses were engaged late Sunday night to counter a fresh Russian drone assault, according to statements from the city's mayor and military officials.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko communicated the ongoing defense operations through the Telegram messaging app, announcing, "Kyiv is again under an enemy drone attack."
In an earlier operation, Ukraine's military successfully took down 50 out of 73 drones deployed by Russia, targeting multiple locations on Saturday night.
