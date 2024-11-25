Tensions Surge in Sambhal: Clash Over Mosque Survey Leads to Fatalities

In a tense standoff, the district administration in Sambhal has enforced prohibitory orders following deadly violence linked to a mosque survey. The dispute, sparked by a court order to survey the Jama Masjid, saw three young men lose their lives and many, including law enforcement officials, sustain injuries.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya invoked the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to restrict entry of outsiders, aiming to prevent further unrest. The directive could penalize violators under Section 223, amid efforts to stabilize the volatile situation. The violence broke out when protesters clashed with security forces and set vehicles ablaze. Authorities responded with tear gas and batons to quell the unrest.

With 21 arrests and accusations set to be filed under the National Security Act, the region remains on edge. Internet services were suspended, and schools closed temporarily. The unrest follows a controversy over historical claims about the mosque's site, historically tied to a demolished temple by the Mughal emperor Babur.

(With inputs from agencies.)