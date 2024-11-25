Left Menu

Tensions Surge in Sambhal: Clash Over Mosque Survey Leads to Fatalities

Prohibitory orders were enforced in Sambhal district after clashes over a court-mandated survey of a Mughal-era mosque resulted in three deaths. Security officials were injured in the violence, and 21 people have been detained. The situation remains tense as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 25-11-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 10:08 IST
Tensions Surge in Sambhal: Clash Over Mosque Survey Leads to Fatalities
Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque complex Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense standoff, the district administration in Sambhal has enforced prohibitory orders following deadly violence linked to a mosque survey. The dispute, sparked by a court order to survey the Jama Masjid, saw three young men lose their lives and many, including law enforcement officials, sustain injuries.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya invoked the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to restrict entry of outsiders, aiming to prevent further unrest. The directive could penalize violators under Section 223, amid efforts to stabilize the volatile situation. The violence broke out when protesters clashed with security forces and set vehicles ablaze. Authorities responded with tear gas and batons to quell the unrest.

With 21 arrests and accusations set to be filed under the National Security Act, the region remains on edge. Internet services were suspended, and schools closed temporarily. The unrest follows a controversy over historical claims about the mosque's site, historically tied to a demolished temple by the Mughal emperor Babur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024