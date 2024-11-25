Casey Costello Commends Efforts to Combat Child Exploitation as Customs Team Features in TVNZ Documentary

Customs Minister Casey Costello has commended the tireless efforts of Customs’ Child Exploitation Operations Team (CEOT) for their unwavering commitment to addressing the sexual exploitation and abuse of children. The team's critical work is showcased in an hour-long documentary, Unmasking the Monsters, which airs tonight on TVNZ 1.

“This documentary is a vital step towards raising public awareness about the horrific crimes occurring within our communities and, more importantly, what can be done to protect children and apprehend offenders,” Minister Costello said.

The CEOT, a specialist unit within Customs, collaborates closely with Police, the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), and an extensive network of international partners to combat these crimes. Their work spans across physical and cyber borders, targeting individuals transporting child sexual abuse material or engaging in online sharing, downloading, or distribution.

“Customs plays a unique cross-border role that complements the work of Police and DIA. This includes intercepting people carrying illicit material across physical borders and identifying offenders using digital platforms to trade such content internationally,” Ms Costello explained.

The Minister also praised the resilience and dedication of the investigators tackling these crimes. “The investigators in this field are addressing a growing and global threat. It is grueling work, and the team deserves recognition for their critical contributions to protecting children,” she said.

The scale of the issue is significant. In 2023 alone, Customs has handled more than 1,000 referrals from overseas electronic service providers, alleging online offending by New Zealanders. These referrals have resulted in numerous investigations and prosecutions, reflecting the team’s effectiveness in identifying and disrupting offenders.

The documentary, Unmasking the Monsters, provides an in-depth look at the CEOT’s operations, showcasing the use of advanced technology and investigative techniques to unearth hidden networks of abuse. It also highlights the emotional and psychological toll on the team working to combat these heinous crimes.

Minister Costello emphasized the importance of public vigilance and reporting. “If you have concerns or suspicions about someone trading in or producing child sexual abuse images or videos, please contact Customs confidentially at 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111. If someone is at immediate risk or experiencing abuse, contact the Police without delay,” she urged.

The Government has reinforced its commitment to protecting vulnerable children by providing additional resources to Customs and related agencies for combating child exploitation. This includes investments in cutting-edge forensic tools, enhanced collaboration with international partners, and public awareness campaigns.

Unmasking the Monsters aims to inspire action by shedding light on the tireless efforts of those working to prevent child abuse and the responsibility of communities to safeguard their youngest members.