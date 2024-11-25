Left Menu

Punjab Police Busts Organized Criminal Module Linked to Tihar Jail

Punjab Police have dismantled a criminal module with the arrest of three individuals. The group was allegedly led by Manjeet Mahal, currently imprisoned in Tihar Jail. Weapons were seized, and preliminary interrogation suggests plans for future crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Punjab Police have successfully dismantled an organized criminal module, arresting three individuals connected to the network. The group was reportedly directed by Manjeet Mahal, who is currently held in Tihar Jail in Delhi, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The police have seized two pistols and 18 cartridges from those arrested. Yadav noted this achievement was a result of the efforts by the Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in collaboration with SAS Nagar Police.

Preliminary interrogations indicate that the accused have a criminal history and were scheming to carry out sensational criminal activities in the state, as per instructions from Mahal. Further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

