UN Expert Calls on Honduras to Strengthen Development Model with Focus on Transparency, and Responsible Business Conduct

Honduras is making strides in its pursuit of an alternative development model that could address poverty, social conflicts, and climate-related challenges, but must take decisive action in several areas to realize its vision, according to a UN expert. Surya Deva, the Special Rapporteur on the right to development, issued a statement at the conclusion of his 11-day visit to Honduras, emphasizing the need for stronger law enforcement, enhanced transparency, and more inclusive policies to tackle inequality.

“The Government has an opportunity to develop and implement a planet-centred, participatory model of development that responds effectively to the pressing challenges of poverty and climate change-related loss and damage,” Deva said. “This model must prioritize the active, free, and meaningful participation of all citizens, particularly those from marginalized or vulnerable groups.”

During his visit, Deva acknowledged the Government’s progress in reducing poverty levels and improving security, noting a decline in the homicide rate. However, he also pointed out the ongoing challenges in ensuring that this development is inclusive, sustainable, and harmonized.

“While there has been progress, more needs to be done to ensure no one is left behind,” said Deva. He specifically called for the inclusion of Indigenous Peoples in accessing essential services such as water, health, education, energy, and employment. He also stressed the importance of enabling women and Afro-Hondurans to pursue their development aspirations without facing discrimination, harassment, or violence.

In addition to addressing social inequalities, Deva urged the Government to take more action in controlling the narcotics economy, which has contributed to instability and violence, and to focus on building resilient infrastructure that can withstand the impacts of climate change.

To address the national debt burden, Deva suggested that the Government explore measures such as progressive taxation, eliminating blanket tax exemptions for corporations, seeking climate-focused grants from international development partners, and negotiating debt swaps to fund environmental initiatives.

“The Government must take decisive steps to end the criminalization of environmental defenders and Indigenous communities who are fighting to protect their land and environment,” said Deva. “No one should live in fear for defending Mother Nature.”

Deva also called on the Government to ensure that land rights for Indigenous Peoples are recognized through the issuance of land deeds and that project licenses are only granted after securing the free, prior, and informed consent of the affected communities.

The UN expert further recommended the creation of a broad national consensus on an alternative development vision, one that fosters responsible business practices. He urged the Government to ensure that all businesses operating in Honduras comply with relevant laws and international standards related to human rights, labor rights, environmental protection, and climate change.

“Rather than demanding billions of dollars in arbitration claims, foreign investors should support the Government’s legitimate efforts to protect the environment and the rights of Indigenous Peoples,” Deva concluded.

In his final remarks, Deva urged the Government to continue working toward a development model that benefits all its people, emphasizing that inclusive development and respect for human rights are essential to building a sustainable future for Honduras.