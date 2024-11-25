Left Menu

Tension at the Strait: China's Communication Amid Baltic Concerns

China's foreign ministry assured it has kept 'smooth communication' with relevant parties concerning a Chinese ship in Danish waters. The Danish military is monitoring the bulk carrier Yi Peng 3 in the Baltic Sea, where two crucial fiber-optic cables have been damaged, yet no direct link has been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-11-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:05 IST
Chinese Vessel Yuan Wang 5. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

A Chinese vessel, Yi Peng 3, draws attention in Danish waters as China's foreign ministry confirms keeping 'smooth communication' with relevant stakeholders. The incident has raised eyebrows amid potential concerns about severed fiber-optic cables in the Baltic Sea.

Last Wednesday, the Danish military disclosed its proximity to the idle bulk carrier Yi Peng 3, located in a strategic strait between Denmark and Sweden. While tensions surround the disruption of two telecommunication cables in the Baltic region, no explicit connections have been made about the ship's involvement.

The Danish military refrained from commenting on the cable breaches or the specifics of their close monitoring of the Chinese vessel. Speculations are rife as authorities continue to address the implications of this maritime standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

