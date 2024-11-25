Tension at the Strait: China's Communication Amid Baltic Concerns

A Chinese vessel, Yi Peng 3, draws attention in Danish waters as China's foreign ministry confirms keeping 'smooth communication' with relevant stakeholders. The incident has raised eyebrows amid potential concerns about severed fiber-optic cables in the Baltic Sea.

Last Wednesday, the Danish military disclosed its proximity to the idle bulk carrier Yi Peng 3, located in a strategic strait between Denmark and Sweden. While tensions surround the disruption of two telecommunication cables in the Baltic region, no explicit connections have been made about the ship's involvement.

The Danish military refrained from commenting on the cable breaches or the specifics of their close monitoring of the Chinese vessel. Speculations are rife as authorities continue to address the implications of this maritime standoff.

