Left Menu

Malaysian Court Orders Return of Confiscated Swatch LGBTQ Watches

A Malaysian court has ordered the return of rainbow-colored watches seized from Swatch Group for celebrating LGBTQ rights. In 2023, Malaysia confiscated 172 watches from the 'Pride collection', citing harm to morality. The Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled they must be returned within 14 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:51 IST
Malaysian Court Orders Return of Confiscated Swatch LGBTQ Watches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Malaysian court has mandated the return of rainbow-colored watches and accessories crafted by Swatch Group, seized in 2023 for their LGBTQ-supportive designs. The decision underscores ongoing tension related to LGBTQ rights in Malaysia, where homosexuality remains illegal and intolerance appears to be growing.

In May, authorities confiscated 172 watches from Swatch's 'Pride collection', justifying the seizure based on claims regarding the potential harm to public morality from items displaying the 'LGBTQ' acronym. The government has since banned any LGBTQ references on Swatch products sold in the country.

Swatch Group subsequently filed a lawsuit, asserting the seizure was unlawful and damaging to its reputation. The Kuala Lumpur High Court has now ruled in favor of Swatch, requiring the government to return the watches within 14 days. However, the possibility of selling these items in Malaysia remains slim due to the existing ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024