Malaysian Court Orders Return of Confiscated Swatch LGBTQ Watches

A Malaysian court has mandated the return of rainbow-colored watches and accessories crafted by Swatch Group, seized in 2023 for their LGBTQ-supportive designs. The decision underscores ongoing tension related to LGBTQ rights in Malaysia, where homosexuality remains illegal and intolerance appears to be growing.

In May, authorities confiscated 172 watches from Swatch's 'Pride collection', justifying the seizure based on claims regarding the potential harm to public morality from items displaying the 'LGBTQ' acronym. The government has since banned any LGBTQ references on Swatch products sold in the country.

Swatch Group subsequently filed a lawsuit, asserting the seizure was unlawful and damaging to its reputation. The Kuala Lumpur High Court has now ruled in favor of Swatch, requiring the government to return the watches within 14 days. However, the possibility of selling these items in Malaysia remains slim due to the existing ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)