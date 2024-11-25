Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Historic Preamble Amendment

The Supreme Court dismissed challenges to the 1976 amendment that added 'socialist', 'secular', and 'integrity' to the Indian Constitution's Preamble. The amendment, enacted during Indira Gandhi's regime, faced pleas from figures like Subramanian Swamy. The court reaffirmed Parliament's authority to amend the Preamble, negating claims of unconstitutionality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:18 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Historic Preamble Amendment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal ruling on Monday, the Supreme Court rejected appeals questioning the addition of 'socialist', 'secular', and 'integrity' to the Constitution's Preamble in 1976. The bench emphasized the amending power of Parliament, stating that the insertion was constitutional and a matter resolved by judicial review.

Initially introduced during Indira Gandhi's tenure, the 42nd constitutional amendment adjusted India's description in the Preamble, sparking prolonged legal debate. The court noted the power under Article 368 allows Parliament to modify even the Preamble, dismissing claims of any illegitimacy.

Notable figures like former MP Subramanian Swamy and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay were among the petitioners opposing the inclusion. However, the bench concluded, "Why raise this now after so many years?" as it upheld Parliament's past decisions during the emergency era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024