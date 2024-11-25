Supreme Court Upholds Historic Preamble Amendment
The Supreme Court dismissed challenges to the 1976 amendment that added 'socialist', 'secular', and 'integrity' to the Indian Constitution's Preamble. The amendment, enacted during Indira Gandhi's regime, faced pleas from figures like Subramanian Swamy. The court reaffirmed Parliament's authority to amend the Preamble, negating claims of unconstitutionality.
In a pivotal ruling on Monday, the Supreme Court rejected appeals questioning the addition of 'socialist', 'secular', and 'integrity' to the Constitution's Preamble in 1976. The bench emphasized the amending power of Parliament, stating that the insertion was constitutional and a matter resolved by judicial review.
Initially introduced during Indira Gandhi's tenure, the 42nd constitutional amendment adjusted India's description in the Preamble, sparking prolonged legal debate. The court noted the power under Article 368 allows Parliament to modify even the Preamble, dismissing claims of any illegitimacy.
Notable figures like former MP Subramanian Swamy and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay were among the petitioners opposing the inclusion. However, the bench concluded, "Why raise this now after so many years?" as it upheld Parliament's past decisions during the emergency era.
