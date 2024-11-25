PM Modi Celebrates Odisha Parba 2024, Calls for Odisha's Progress in Maritime Trade, Tribal Welfare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the grand Odisha Parba 2024 celebrations at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, showcasing Odisha's vibrant cultural heritage, historical contributions, and developmental aspirations. Addressing a large gathering, Shri Modi extended greetings to the Odia community and paid tributes to legendary figures from Odisha's history, literature, and spirituality.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the contributions of cultural luminaries like Swabhav Kavi Gangadhar Meher, Bhakta Dasia Bhauri, Bhakta Salabega, and Shri Jagannath Das, emphasizing their role in shaping Odisha's spiritual and literary wealth. He lauded the cultural significance of works like Sarala Mahabharat and the Oriya Bhagavata and recalled Mahaprabhu Jagannath's teachings on leadership, humility, and divine support in human endeavors.

Odisha's Role in National Unity and Struggle

Shri Modi highlighted Puri Dham's role in fostering Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and paid homage to the martyrs of Paika Rebellion, Odisha’s first war of independence. He also praised Utkal Kesari Hare Krishna Mehtab and noted the historical and contemporary leadership Odisha has provided, including President Draupadi Murmu, whose contributions to tribal welfare have driven transformative policies.

Maritime Power and Bali Jatra's Legacy

Odisha's historic maritime prowess took center stage as the Prime Minister linked Bali Jatra, a grand festival celebrating Odisha's ancient trade links with Southeast Asia, to India's maritime ambitions. "Odisha's sailors were pioneers of trade and cultural exchange with Bali, Sumatra, and Java, inspiring today's vision of a developed maritime India," he said.

Developmental Vision for Odisha

The Prime Minister outlined the Government’s commitment to Odisha’s holistic development, citing increased budget allocations and targeted initiatives in connectivity, health, education, and industry. He highlighted plans to expand port-based industrial hubs in Dhamra, Gopalpur, Astaranga, Palur, and Subarnarekha, reinforcing Odisha's role as a mining, steel, and aluminum powerhouse.

The Subhadra Yojana, aimed at empowering women, was also recognized as a step toward advancing gender equality in Odisha. Modi added that developing the seafood processing industry and promoting Odisha’s agricultural products such as turmeric, cashew, and jute would help farmers and boost exports.

Odisha as a Hub for Culture, Tourism, and Education

Shri Modi emphasized Odisha’s immense cultural wealth, from Odissi dance and Pattachitra art to architectural marvels like the Sun Temple at Konark and Lingaraj Temple. He called for leveraging these assets to promote tourism and global cultural awareness.

Odisha’s education and innovation ecosystem also received praise, with a focus on institutions fostering higher learning and a vibrant startup culture. "Tier-two cities in Odisha, especially in western regions, can drive growth with the right infrastructure," he noted.

Strengthening Odisha's Global Identity

The Prime Minister proposed innovative initiatives like celebrating Bali Jatra Day internationally and organizing Odissi Day and tribal heritage days to elevate Odisha’s global profile. He urged greater public participation in cultural festivals like Odisha Parba, envisioning them as platforms to integrate tradition with modern aspirations.

A Shared Vision for Growth

Concluding his speech, Shri Modi reiterated the government’s commitment to making Odisha a leading state by its centenary in 2036. "Eastern India, with Odisha at its core, is not a backward region but the growth engine of our nation," he said, urging collective efforts to harness Odisha’s potential for a brighter future.

Union Ministers Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, along with dignitaries including Shri Siddharth Pradhan, President of Odia Samaj, were present at the event, underscoring the national importance of Odisha Parba 2024.