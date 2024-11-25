Tragedy in the Aegean: Migrant Crisis Unfolds Near Samos

The Greek coastguard discovered the bodies of eight migrants, among them six minors and two women, who tragically drowned near the island of Samos, authorities reported on Monday.

Survivors included 36 people found by Greek police in the northern part of Samos and three others rescued from a rocky area by coastguard officers. Aircraft and vessels played a crucial role in the search and rescue operation.

The incident was flagged by a non-governmental organization, suggesting that approximately 50 individuals were aboard the vessel. Greece, a strategic entry point for migrants from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, has witnessed a significant influx this year, with over 54,000 arrivals recorded by the UNHCR.

