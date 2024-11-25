Left Menu

Tragedy in the Aegean: Migrant Crisis Unfolds Near Samos

Eight migrants, including six minors and two women, drowned off the coast of Samos in the Aegean Sea. Greek authorities rescued 39 individuals during the operation, which highlights the ongoing migrant crisis in Greece. The country remains a key entry point for refugees entering Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:06 IST
Tragedy in the Aegean: Migrant Crisis Unfolds Near Samos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Greek coastguard discovered the bodies of eight migrants, among them six minors and two women, who tragically drowned near the island of Samos, authorities reported on Monday.

Survivors included 36 people found by Greek police in the northern part of Samos and three others rescued from a rocky area by coastguard officers. Aircraft and vessels played a crucial role in the search and rescue operation.

The incident was flagged by a non-governmental organization, suggesting that approximately 50 individuals were aboard the vessel. Greece, a strategic entry point for migrants from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, has witnessed a significant influx this year, with over 54,000 arrivals recorded by the UNHCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024