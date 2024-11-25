Winter Deluge Worsens Plight of Displaced Gaza Residents Amidst Intensifying Conflict

Heavy rains have inundated tent encampments of displaced Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip, intensifying the seasonal misery for communities ravaged by 13 months of war. Overnight downpours swept away many makeshift shelters, forcing residents to improvise by digging drainage trenches and using buckets to shield themselves from the leaking water.

The scarcity of new tents, coupled with inflated prices for shelter materials, has left many without adequate protection. In Khan Younis, Suad Al-Sabea, residing in a classroom with broken windows, faces losing her livelihood after rain damage to her baking materials. "We worry now about the rain," she lamented, encapsulating the dire conditions faced by many.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have intensified their military operations across the enclave. Airstrikes and deep incursions in northern Gaza have led to further deaths and displacement. Residents report receiving evacuation leaflets amidst accusations that Israel seeks to create a buffer zone, a claim the country denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)