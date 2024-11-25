Urgent Call for Women's Safety Measures in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has made a fervent appeal to Chief Minister M K Stalin to take firm action to curtail violence against women in Tamil Nadu.

In observance of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Palaniswami emphasized the urgent need to ensure a secure environment where women can live without fear. In a post on X, he criticized the current DMK regime, claiming it has failed to provide safety for women, who now fear even basic activities like walking in the streets.

Actor and Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay supported the call for increased protection, suggesting the creation of a dedicated online portal for reporting sexual crimes, following a recommendation from the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.

