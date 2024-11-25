Left Menu

Urgent Call for Women's Safety Measures in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami calls on Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin to implement strong measures against violence towards women. On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, both Palaniswami and actor Vijay highlighted the need for improved safety and reporting mechanisms.

Updated: 25-11-2024 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has made a fervent appeal to Chief Minister M K Stalin to take firm action to curtail violence against women in Tamil Nadu.

In observance of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Palaniswami emphasized the urgent need to ensure a secure environment where women can live without fear. In a post on X, he criticized the current DMK regime, claiming it has failed to provide safety for women, who now fear even basic activities like walking in the streets.

Actor and Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay supported the call for increased protection, suggesting the creation of a dedicated online portal for reporting sexual crimes, following a recommendation from the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

