Winter Woes: Flooded Tents and Escalating Conflict in Gaza

In the Gaza Strip, relentless rains have deluged tent encampments of displaced Palestinians, exacerbating the already dire conditions caused by 13 months of conflict. Homeless families, many of whom have been uprooted multiple times, find themselves in shelters that fail to withstand the winter downpours.

Efforts to protect what little they have include using buckets to save mats from leaks and digging trenches to direct water away. However, the price of new tents has soared, leaving many without the means to secure new protection against the elements.

Amidst the natural calamity, Israeli forces have intensified air strikes. Medics report fatalities daily, while residents scramble for survival as leaflets warn of imminent incursions, deepening the human crisis affecting the already war-stricken region.

(With inputs from agencies.)