Clash at Mehkar: A Dhaba Dispute Escalates
A dispute at a roadside food joint in Mehkar town led to a clash between groups, prompting prohibitory orders and the booking of 23 individuals. The argument started at a dhaba and quickly escalated, compelling authorities to step in to maintain order and investigate the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Buldhana | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:46 IST
A scuffle between two people at a roadside food joint in Mehkar, Maharashtra, escalated into a wider clash, involving multiple individuals, authorities confirmed on Monday.
The confrontation, which took place at a local dhaba on Sunday night, saw tensions rise, resulting in a clash between groups. Subsequently, 23 individuals have been booked in connection with the incident.
To manage the situation and prevent further unrest, authorities imposed prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita. The police continue to investigate the incident while advising residents to ignore unfounded rumors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
