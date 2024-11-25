Clash at Mehkar: A Dhaba Dispute Escalates

A scuffle between two people at a roadside food joint in Mehkar, Maharashtra, escalated into a wider clash, involving multiple individuals, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The confrontation, which took place at a local dhaba on Sunday night, saw tensions rise, resulting in a clash between groups. Subsequently, 23 individuals have been booked in connection with the incident.

To manage the situation and prevent further unrest, authorities imposed prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita. The police continue to investigate the incident while advising residents to ignore unfounded rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)