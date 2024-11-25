Crackdown on Terror Networks in Rajouri: Police Surge Ahead

In a significant development, police on Monday carried out extensive searches across several locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. This operation was part of investigations into two separate terror-related cases.

Authorities focused their efforts in the areas of Thanamandi, Dharhal, Kalakot, and Manjakot, said a police spokesman. The cases, linked to the Thanamandi Police Station from 2013 and the Rajouri Police Station this year, involve an active terrorist network in the border district.

These networks are connected to proscribed organizations such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and are reportedly working to mobilize overground workers to facilitate terror-related activities. The police reported seizing incriminating materials and documents during the searches.

