Left Menu

Crackdown on Terror Networks in Rajouri: Police Surge Ahead

Police conducted extensive searches in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, related to two separate terror-related cases. The investigation, centered around Thanamandi and Rajouri police stations, involved raids in Thanamandi, Dharhal, Kalakot, and Manjakot. These cases involve ties to terrorist organizations like JeM and LeT, targeting overground workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:20 IST
Crackdown on Terror Networks in Rajouri: Police Surge Ahead
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, police on Monday carried out extensive searches across several locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. This operation was part of investigations into two separate terror-related cases.

Authorities focused their efforts in the areas of Thanamandi, Dharhal, Kalakot, and Manjakot, said a police spokesman. The cases, linked to the Thanamandi Police Station from 2013 and the Rajouri Police Station this year, involve an active terrorist network in the border district.

These networks are connected to proscribed organizations such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and are reportedly working to mobilize overground workers to facilitate terror-related activities. The police reported seizing incriminating materials and documents during the searches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024