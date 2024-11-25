David Mahlobo Urges North West Municipalities to Tackle Water Infrastructure Challenges

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo, has urged municipalities in the North West province to prioritize the management and maintenance of water and sanitation assets. Speaking at the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) Provincial Members Assembly at the Sun City Convention Centre, Mahlobo emphasized the critical need for technical and operational improvements to ensure consistent and reliable water services.

Mahlobo highlighted a worrying trend of declining water service performance in the North West, despite achievements in basic access to clean drinking water over the last three decades. Issues such as aging infrastructure, illegal connections, and increasing water losses have compromised service delivery.

According to recent Blue Drop, Green Drop, and No Drop reports, water quality has deteriorated, and supply reliability has dropped from 92% to around 52% in some areas.

“Municipalities must address these challenges with urgency. The decline in infrastructure reliability and the inefficiency in water management cannot continue unchecked,” Mahlobo said.

Recommendations for Improvement

The Deputy Minister outlined several key measures municipalities should adopt to tackle these issues:

Implement Technical Solutions: Use water flow restrictions and pressure management to regulate supply effectively. Maintenance and Repair: Regularly maintain and replace water pipes, and address leaks in public and private water networks. Enhance Community Awareness: Promote behavioral changes among communities to reduce water wastage.

Mahlobo stressed that addressing infrastructure issues, coupled with better resource management, is essential for restoring water service efficiency.

Collaborative Action and Support

Reiterating the importance of intergovernmental cooperation, Mahlobo called for partnerships among various spheres of government. He emphasized that Operation Bulela Metsi, a provincial initiative aimed at improving water access, must be expanded and accelerated to meet community needs.

Additionally, he advised municipalities to consider invoking Section 78 of the National Water Act to outsource water services to capable providers, such as other municipalities, water boards, or private entities. This temporary measure could ensure service continuity while building municipal capacity.

The Role of Communities

Mahlobo underscored the importance of community engagement in water conservation. “We need a collective behavior change toward water consumption. Municipalities cannot succeed without community support,” he said.

A Commitment to Empower Municipalities

The Deputy Minister assured municipalities that the national government does not intend to strip them of their powers as Water Services Authorities. Instead, the department seeks to empower underperforming municipalities through support and collaboration.

North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi and other provincial leaders echoed the need for urgent action, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening water and sanitation services.

The Road Ahead

As the North West province grapples with declining water infrastructure and service reliability, Mahlobo’s address serves as a call to action. Municipalities, government agencies, and communities must work together to ensure that sustainable, efficient, and equitable water services are restored and maintained across the province.