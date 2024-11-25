Left Menu

Fatal Misdirection: Tragedy on an Unfinished Bridge

Three men lost their lives when their car, misdirected by Google Maps, fell from an unfinished bridge into the Ramganga River. Authorities have filed charges against Public Works Department officials and are investigating Google Maps. The bridge lacked safety barriers or warning signs.

Updated: 25-11-2024 21:03 IST
In a tragic incident that has raised questions about the reliability of navigation technologies, three men died after their car plunged from an under-construction bridge, misled by Google Maps. The accident occurred near the Bareilly-Budaun border early Sunday morning as the vehicle was headed to a wedding in Faridpur.

The victims, Nitin and Ajit, brothers from Farrukhabad, and Amit from Mainpuri, were following Google Maps directions when their car rolled over the partially constructed bridge and into the Ramganga River. The bridge, which had previously suffered damage from floods, had no safety barriers or warning signs, a factor exacerbating the tragedy.

In response, local authorities have charged four officials from the Public Works Department and are investigating Google Maps. A spokesperson for Google expressed deep sympathies and promised full cooperation with the investigation. This incident underscores the potential dangers of over-reliance on digital navigation aids, particularly in areas undergoing infrastructure changes.

