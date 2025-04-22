Women at the Heart of a Green Future: Empowering Change in Renewable Energy

Introduction: A Renewable Future Needs Everyone

By 2050, it's estimated that up to 90 per cent of the world’s electricity could come from renewable energy sources. This monumental shift is essential to curbing climate change, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and creating a more sustainable planet. But this transition won’t be truly successful—or just—unless women are at its center.

Today, women comprise just 32 per cent of the global renewable energy workforce, revealing a gender gap that is both a social and economic loss. Women bring crucial insights, diverse skills, and resilience—qualities that are essential to transforming the energy sector.

One inspiring figure pushing the boundaries of this male-dominated field is Sanjana Chhantyal, a youth advocate from Nepal and a prominent member of the Asia Pacific’s 30 for 2030 leadership network. Her journey offers not just a story of personal triumph, but a blueprint for how to make the renewable energy sector more inclusive, interdisciplinary, and impactful.

Overcoming Barriers: An Indigenous Advocate’s Journey

Raised in an indigenous community in Nepal, Chhantyal faced multiple structural challenges—limited access to education, resources, and networks—but refused to let those limitations define her. Her first act of activism came through determination: seeking higher education and building her future against the odds.

“I had to do my own research, find scholarships, and carve a path for myself. That was my first step toward activism,” she reflects.

Recognizing the widespread information gaps that hold back young girls in marginalized areas, she created a toolkit to guide students toward higher education, mentoring others personally along the way. Her commitment blossomed into a larger mission: helping other girls believe in and build their own futures.

Reframing the Energy Sector: More Than Just Engineers

One of the myths Chhantyal has worked hard to challenge is the notion that the energy sector is only for engineers. “This myth discourages women from entering the field because engineering already has a gender gap,” she says. "They don't see themselves represented and assume there's no place for them."

To address this, she co-founded the “Women in Energy” project during her time as a Fulbright scholar. Funded by the Alumni Engagement Innovation Fund, the project targeted women nearing the end of their undergraduate or postgraduate studies who lacked clear entry points into the energy field.

The project emphasized interdisciplinary entry points—from environmental law to business development, finance, policy, and labor rights—areas that are just as critical to the renewable energy revolution as technical roles. “The sector thrives when it brings together people with varied backgrounds who share a common purpose,” Chhantyal asserts.

Green Entrepreneurship: A Gateway for Women

A core element of Chhantyal’s mission is to promote entrepreneurship among women, particularly in green sectors. In many traditional communities, starting a business is not typically encouraged for women. Yet entrepreneurship can be an important vehicle for driving inclusive innovation and energy access at the grassroots level.

Green businesses—especially those launched by women—can help design and deliver context-sensitive solutions, ranging from clean cookstoves to off-grid solar initiatives, directly addressing energy poverty while also improving community well-being.

Financial Inclusion: The Engine of a Gender-Just Transition

Chhantyal emphasizes a crucial point: without financial access, none of this transformation is possible.

“Most financial products aren’t built for women,” she says. Collateral requirements, for instance, often exclude women who don’t legally own land or assets. Documentation can also be a barrier for women working informally. "Financial systems must be redesigned to reflect women's realities."

To close the gap, she advocates for gender-responsive financial instruments—ones that lower documentation thresholds, accept alternative forms of collateral, and provide more inclusive customer support.

Safety in Finance: Confronting Gender-Based Violence

A little-discussed but urgent aspect of financial inclusion is safety. Chhantyal has drawn attention to the risks women face when accessing financial services—some have even been harassed or exploited, including being asked for sexual favors in exchange for financial help.

“Gender-based violence must be addressed in financial systems,” she insists. For a financial ecosystem to be truly inclusive, it must have transparent reporting mechanisms, accountability measures, and partnerships with civil society organizations.

Chhantyal sees potential in bridging financial capital with social capital: “Financial institutions can partner with grassroots groups who understand local realities. Together, they can co-create tools that work.”

Why Women Are Central to a Sustainable Energy Future

Women and girls suffer the most from energy poverty, especially in rural and under-resourced regions. They are often the ones gathering fuel, cooking with dangerous materials, and managing household energy. In 2020, indoor air pollution from burning solid fuels killed 3.2 million people, mostly women and children.

Moreover, universal energy access could lift 185 million women out of poverty by 2050. This is more than an environmental goal—it’s a gender justice imperative.

Women are not just victims of climate change; they are problem-solvers, leaders, and innovators. From shaping national energy policies to designing clean-tech startups, their presence can redefine what a resilient, sustainable future looks like.

Investing in Women is Investing in Our Planet

Chhantyal’s story is more than a personal narrative—it’s a wake-up call. The renewable energy transition is not just about swapping out fossil fuels for solar panels. It's about reimagining systems to be more inclusive, equitable, and community-driven.

From education and mentorship to finance and safety, women must be supported every step of the way. Only then can we realize a truly just energy future—one where both people and the planet can thrive.

As Chhantyal puts it, “Women’s lived experiences, creativity, and leadership are essential to building energy systems that work—not just technically, but humanely.”