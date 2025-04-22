IFC’s Strategic Equity Investment Boosts Medela Potentia’s IPO and Indonesia’s Healthcare Sector

In a landmark move to fortify Indonesia’s healthcare distribution and manufacturing landscape, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has committed an equity investment of IDR 197 billion (approximately USD 12 million) as a cornerstone investor in the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of PT Medela Potentia Tbk. The move not only signals IFC’s confidence in Indonesia’s healthcare growth trajectory but also underscores the transformative role that capital markets can play in accelerating private sector-led development.

The IFC, known as the world’s largest development institution focused on private sector growth in emerging markets, has steadily increased its involvement in Indonesia’s healthcare ecosystem. By participating in the IPO of Medela Potentia, the IFC is advancing its broader mission to support the private sector in catalyzing inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

The investment showcases IFC’s strategy of leveraging capital markets to:

Mobilize diversified financing sources

Enhance corporate transparency and governance

Support private enterprises that address critical social needs

According to Euan Marshall, IFC’s Country Manager for Indonesia and Timor-Leste, “We’re pleased to participate in Medela Potentia’s IPO, which demonstrates how capital markets can be leveraged to support companies that are advancing innovation and delivering long-term impact in critical sectors like healthcare.”

Medela Potentia: A Driving Force in Healthcare Distribution and Manufacturing

Founded as a key player in Indonesia’s pharmaceutical and medical supply chain, Medela Potentia has earned a reputation as a premier distributor of healthcare products and a burgeoning manufacturer of medical devices. The company’s inclusion on the Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) on April 15, 2025, marks a new chapter in its growth strategy.

With IFC’s backing, the company plans to:

Modernize its distribution infrastructure

Scale up domestic production of medical devices

Broaden its footprint in regional markets across Southeast Asia

Invest in cutting-edge technology and innovation

CEO Krestijanto Pandji remarked, “We are honored to have IFC’s support as we embark on this important milestone. This investment reinforces our commitment to expanding access to high-quality healthcare and pharmaceutical products and medical devices throughout Indonesia.”

Aligning with Indonesia’s Health Resilience Strategy

Indonesia’s government has placed a strong emphasis on health resilience, especially in light of supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. With a renewed focus on local production of essential medicines and devices, the country is striving to reduce dependency on imports and build a robust domestic healthcare ecosystem.

Since May 2023, the IFC has partnered with the Ministry of Health through the Indonesian Health Sector Growth Program, aimed at:

Fostering public-private collaboration

Attracting private sector investments

Strengthening the local value chain in healthcare

The investment in Medela Potentia is a direct outcome of this collaboration and represents a broader trend of integrating development finance into national health objectives.

IPO as a Catalyst for Broader Development Goals

The listing ceremony of Medela Potentia was attended by the company’s senior management, board members, and strategic advisors. This IPO is expected to be a bellwether for other healthcare companies considering public listings, as it sets a precedent for how capital markets can provide sustainable funding channels for growth-oriented firms.

Through such investments, the IFC seeks not only to empower local enterprises but also to drive improvements in healthcare access, quality, and innovation, aligning with Indonesia’s overarching goal of achieving universal health coverage and economic competitiveness.

Looking Forward

As Indonesia positions itself as a regional hub for healthcare manufacturing, the role of international institutions like IFC becomes increasingly significant. The Medela Potentia IPO signals investor confidence in the country’s health sector and showcases the potential of private sector initiatives in advancing national priorities.

By enabling companies to access capital and expand their impact, the IFC continues to shape a future where sustainable, inclusive healthcare is within reach for all Indonesians—and beyond.