Velenkosini Hlabisa Urges Stronger Government-Traditional Leadership Alliance to Combat Foodborne Illness Crisis

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, has called for enhanced collaboration between the government and traditional leaders to address the rising crisis of foodborne illnesses, which have claimed over 20 young lives in recent weeks and left more than 800 individuals ill.

The urgent plea came during a two-day engagement with the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL), which concluded on Sunday. The discussions focused on strengthening partnerships to address this public health emergency, classified as a national disaster, and other pressing community challenges.

Tragic Impact of Foodborne Illness

The gravity of the crisis was underscored by recent fatalities, including the death of five-year-old Siyabonga Mnisi, who was laid to rest in Soweto on Sunday after consuming suspected contaminated snacks. Another child, aged eight, from the same township also passed away on Friday.

Two weeks earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on government measures to combat foodborne illnesses and announced plans for a public education campaign on food safety to raise awareness and mitigate risks.

New By-Law to Empower Township Economies

To tackle the root causes of such health crises and bolster economic opportunities, Minister Hlabisa introduced a new Standard Draft By-Law for Township Economies. Developed under the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act of 2000, the by-law seeks to support small businesses while safeguarding public health.

“This by-law is a significant step toward fostering thriving, safe township and village economies while ensuring food safety and protecting public health,” said Hlabisa.

The by-law aims to:

Promote economic inclusion by supporting small and micro-enterprises.

Enhance food safety standards in informal food businesses.

Generate employment and empower local communities.

Strengthening Traditional Leadership’s Role

The two-day engagement, attended by traditional leaders, government ministers, and deputies, provided a platform for constructive dialogue on rural challenges, including infrastructure development, food security, and service delivery. The discussions aimed to enhance collaborative decision-making and coordination between the government and traditional authorities.

Hlabisa emphasized the critical role of traditional leaders in rural areas, particularly in the wake of the foodborne illness crisis. "Traditional leaders are key partners in tackling public health issues, fostering community resilience, and improving service delivery," he said.

Outcomes of the Engagement

Key resolutions from the engagement include:

Increased coordination between government agencies and traditional authorities to address public health concerns.

Development of localized food safety initiatives in partnership with traditional leaders.

Implementation of joint programs to address economic disparities in rural areas.

Establishment of frameworks for collaborative governance and resource sharing between the state and traditional institutions.

Ministers and senior officials also presented updates on critical projects, including rural water supply, education, healthcare delivery, and food security measures, in response to traditional leaders’ concerns.

Food Safety and Rural Development Priorities

Hlabisa reiterated the government's commitment to providing resources and technical assistance to rural areas. He also highlighted plans to increase inspections and food safety enforcement in township businesses to prevent further foodborne illness outbreaks.

The Minister concluded by reaffirming the government’s dedication to empowering traditional leaders and fostering stronger partnerships for sustainable community development. “Through collective action, we can ensure safer environments and better futures for our communities,” Hlabisa said.

This engagement underscores the importance of uniting all sectors to address crises, build resilient communities, and create inclusive economic growth in vulnerable regions.