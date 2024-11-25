Court Upholds Candidate's Rights Amidst Dowry Case Allegations
The Allahabad High Court ruled that a candidate for a government position cannot be denied appointment solely due to implication in a dowry case. The court supported petitioner Baba Singh, who cleared the exam for assistant boring technician but faced job rejection due to pending criminal charges, directing reconsideration of his case.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has set a significant precedent by ruling that a government job applicant cannot be denied a position merely because of involvement in a criminal dowry case. This decision came after Justice J J Munir critically evaluated the socio-legal context, emphasizing the potential misuse of such criminal allegations in matrimonial disputes.
The petitioner, Baba Singh, aspiring to join the Minor Irrigation Department as an assistant boring technician, successfully cleared the public examination but faced hurdles due to a pending case under Sections 498A and 323 of the IPC, besides the Dowry Prevention Act, filed by his elder brother's father-in-law. Authorities denied his appointment, prompting Singh to seek judicial intervention.
Justice Munir, acknowledging the broader implications of the case, quashed the rejection order and instructed the chief engineer to reassess Singh's application based on merit, independent of the pending legal accusations. The court underscored the principle that unproven criminal implications should not undermine one's professional prospects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A New Era for India's Judiciary: Justice Sanjiv Khanna Takes Charge
CJI Sanjiv Khanna Unveils Vision for a User-Friendly Judiciary
Judiciary's Role at COP29 in Forest Law Implementation
Jharkhand Votes: A Call for Democracy and Social Justice
Hong Kong's Judiciary Under Fire as 45 Pro-Democracy Leaders Sentenced