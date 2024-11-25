Liquor Smugglers Nabbed in Gurugram Bust
Police in Gurugram have apprehended six individuals involved in liquor smuggling. A substantial cache of alcohol was confiscated during the operation in Sector 30, hidden under tiles and iron angles in two vehicles. Intended for transportation to Gujarat, the illegal haul included 1,002 bottles and various beer cans.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, Gurugram police have arrested six individuals involved in the illegal smuggling of alcohol. This action followed the seizure of two vehicles stacked with a large quantity of liquor.
Officials stated that 1,002 bottles of liquor and a combination of 120 beer cans and 24 bottles were discovered hidden beneath tiles and iron structures in a Tata Ace and a canter. The consignment was intended for illegal transportation to Gujarat.
Police named the accused as Sudhir from Bihar, Shohib and Munfed alias Noli from Rajasthan, along with Bhupender Yadav, Amit, and Rampal from Madhya Pradesh, confirming that an FIR has been filed at the Sadar police station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Allegations Ruffle Cuttack as Police Delay in Filing Woman's Complaint Fuels Concerns
Nashik Police's Major Crackdown Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Newborn Rescued in West Bengal Trafficking Bust
Maharashtra Polls: "Aghadi polices are of greed, insult ideologies," says Amit Shah after launching BJP manifesto
China's Business Community Faces Crackdown: Allegations of Police Extortion