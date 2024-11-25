Liquor Smugglers Nabbed in Gurugram Bust

In a significant crackdown, Gurugram police have arrested six individuals involved in the illegal smuggling of alcohol. This action followed the seizure of two vehicles stacked with a large quantity of liquor.

Officials stated that 1,002 bottles of liquor and a combination of 120 beer cans and 24 bottles were discovered hidden beneath tiles and iron structures in a Tata Ace and a canter. The consignment was intended for illegal transportation to Gujarat.

Police named the accused as Sudhir from Bihar, Shohib and Munfed alias Noli from Rajasthan, along with Bhupender Yadav, Amit, and Rampal from Madhya Pradesh, confirming that an FIR has been filed at the Sadar police station.

