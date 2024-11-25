Left Menu

Liquor Smugglers Nabbed in Gurugram Bust

Police in Gurugram have apprehended six individuals involved in liquor smuggling. A substantial cache of alcohol was confiscated during the operation in Sector 30, hidden under tiles and iron angles in two vehicles. Intended for transportation to Gujarat, the illegal haul included 1,002 bottles and various beer cans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:09 IST
Liquor Smugglers Nabbed in Gurugram Bust
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Gurugram police have arrested six individuals involved in the illegal smuggling of alcohol. This action followed the seizure of two vehicles stacked with a large quantity of liquor.

Officials stated that 1,002 bottles of liquor and a combination of 120 beer cans and 24 bottles were discovered hidden beneath tiles and iron structures in a Tata Ace and a canter. The consignment was intended for illegal transportation to Gujarat.

Police named the accused as Sudhir from Bihar, Shohib and Munfed alias Noli from Rajasthan, along with Bhupender Yadav, Amit, and Rampal from Madhya Pradesh, confirming that an FIR has been filed at the Sadar police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024