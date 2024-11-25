J&K Government Tightens Cybersecurity Protocols on Sensitive Information
The Jammu and Kashmir government has prohibited the use of third-party tools like WhatsApp and Gmail for the transmission of sensitive official documents, citing risks of data breaches and leaks. Strict guidelines have been issued to maintain the security and confidentiality of classified information, emphasizing the use of government communication platforms and security protocols.
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has enforced a ban on third-party applications such as WhatsApp and Gmail for secure document transmission, warning of potential data breaches.
An order issued by the General Administration Department emphasizes that platforms not designed for secured communication can jeopardize information integrity, leading to unauthorized data exposure.
New protocols require official data to be shared using government tools and adhere to strict encryption standards. Violations could attract disciplinary measures, underscoring the administration's commitment to stringent data security measures.
