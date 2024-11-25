Left Menu

J&K Government Tightens Cybersecurity Protocols on Sensitive Information

The Jammu and Kashmir government has prohibited the use of third-party tools like WhatsApp and Gmail for the transmission of sensitive official documents, citing risks of data breaches and leaks. Strict guidelines have been issued to maintain the security and confidentiality of classified information, emphasizing the use of government communication platforms and security protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:30 IST
J&K Government Tightens Cybersecurity Protocols on Sensitive Information
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has enforced a ban on third-party applications such as WhatsApp and Gmail for secure document transmission, warning of potential data breaches.

An order issued by the General Administration Department emphasizes that platforms not designed for secured communication can jeopardize information integrity, leading to unauthorized data exposure.

New protocols require official data to be shared using government tools and adhere to strict encryption standards. Violations could attract disciplinary measures, underscoring the administration's commitment to stringent data security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024