Tragedy on the Bridge: Three Lives Lost Following GPS Directions

In a tragic turn of events, three men lost their lives after their vehicle plunged off an incomplete bridge, misdirected by a navigation app. Law enforcement has charged four Public Works Department engineers and an unidentified Google Maps official in connection with the calamity, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when the victims, on their way from Noida to Bareilly for a wedding, followed GPS directions that led them onto a precarious route. Their car toppled into the Ramganga River from a bridge under construction in the jurisdiction of Dataganj Police Station, along the Bareilly-Budaun border.

In response to the incident, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, encompassing two assistant engineers, two junior engineers, and unknown individuals, under section 105 of the BNS for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Budaun District Magistrate emphasized the need for immediate safety inspections of all roads and bridges. Google expressed condolences and vowed to collaborate with officials during their probe. The bridge had been without safety barriers, unrepaired from earlier flood damage, contributing to the fatal event.

(With inputs from agencies.)