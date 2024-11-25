Empowering Women: Modi to Launch 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' in Panipat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Panipat on December 9 to inaugurate the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana,' a significant initiative championing women's empowerment. Announced by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the scheme promises to benefit millions of women nationwide.

In preparation for the upcoming visit, Chief Minister Saini, alongside other prominent political figures and senior officials, conducted a thorough review of the arrangements. Saini underscored the symbolic nature of Panipat as the chosen venue, a site previously noted for launching the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign in 2015.

The chief minister reiterated the government's commitment to women's empowerment through various schemes, reflecting the trust and support shown by the people of Haryana in recent elections. This initiative underscores the BJP's continued focus on development and governance.

