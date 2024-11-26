Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Rabbi's Murder Splits UAE and Israeli Communities

The murder of Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi Zvi Kogan in Dubai has raised concerns within the UAE's Israeli community. Three Uzbek nationals were arrested, with suspicions linking the attack to Kogan's identity as an ultra-Orthodox Jew. Tensions in the region have intensified following recent Israeli military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-11-2024 03:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 03:24 IST
The killing of Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi Zvi Kogan in Dubai has sparked tension among the Israeli community in the United Arab Emirates. On Monday, the UAE Interior Ministry announced the arrest of three Uzbek nationals in connection with the murder, though the motive remains unclear.

Kogan, 28, managed a kosher grocery store in Dubai, and his death comes amidst escalating tensions in the region following an Israeli retaliatory offensive. The killing has led to speculation about a possible link to Kogan's ultra-Orthodox Jewish identity, although no direct evidence has been presented.

The arrests have not yet resulted in charges, with preparations underway to refer the case to public prosecution. Meanwhile, diplomatic ties between Israel and the UAE, established in the 2020 Abraham Accords, are being tested amid regional unrest.

