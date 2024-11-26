US Court Indicts Billionaire Adani in Massive Bribery Scheme

The U.S. State Department has chosen not to comment on the uproar in India's Parliament following the indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani by a U.S. court on bribery charges. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, addressing the media on Monday, emphasized it is a matter for law enforcement.

In response to queries regarding Rahul Gandhi's demand for Adani's arrest, Miller referred the matter to the Department of Justice. The allegations involve Adani and associates in a $265 million bribery scheme, affecting India's parliamentary proceedings.

Adani's indictment, which also includes executives from an Indian renewable-energy company, outlines multiple charges, including securities fraud and violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, with claims of misleading U.S. investors and financial institutions.

