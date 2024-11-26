Left Menu

US Court Indicts Billionaire Adani in Massive Bribery Scheme

The U.S. State Department declined to comment on disruptions in India's Parliament caused by the indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani. Adani, alongside others including his nephew, faces charges related to a $265 million bribery scheme. Proceedings in India's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were disrupted following the news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2024 05:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 05:27 IST
US Court Indicts Billionaire Adani in Massive Bribery Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department has chosen not to comment on the uproar in India's Parliament following the indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani by a U.S. court on bribery charges. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, addressing the media on Monday, emphasized it is a matter for law enforcement.

In response to queries regarding Rahul Gandhi's demand for Adani's arrest, Miller referred the matter to the Department of Justice. The allegations involve Adani and associates in a $265 million bribery scheme, affecting India's parliamentary proceedings.

Adani's indictment, which also includes executives from an Indian renewable-energy company, outlines multiple charges, including securities fraud and violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, with claims of misleading U.S. investors and financial institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024