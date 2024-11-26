Landmark Ruling: Hong Kong Court Upholds Rights for Same-Sex Couples

In a landmark decision, Hong Kong's top court on Tuesday reinforced previous judgements favoring housing and inheritance rights for same-sex couples.

The ruling comes as a result of appeals by the Hong Kong Housing Authority and Secretary for Justice to overturn the initial decisions, aiming to restrict these rights.

This verdict represents a crucial advancement for same-sex couples seeking equality in Hong Kong, as the Court of Final Appeal affirms their entitlement under the law.

