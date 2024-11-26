Landmark Ruling: Hong Kong Court Upholds Rights for Same-Sex Couples
Hong Kong's top court upheld previous rulings granting housing and inheritance rights to same-sex couples, despite opposition from the Housing Authority and Secretary for Justice. The decision marks a significant step towards equality in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 07:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 07:54 IST
In a landmark decision, Hong Kong's top court on Tuesday reinforced previous judgements favoring housing and inheritance rights for same-sex couples.
The ruling comes as a result of appeals by the Hong Kong Housing Authority and Secretary for Justice to overturn the initial decisions, aiming to restrict these rights.
This verdict represents a crucial advancement for same-sex couples seeking equality in Hong Kong, as the Court of Final Appeal affirms their entitlement under the law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Election Bag Checks Spark Debate: Thackeray's Call for Equality
Inaugural International Pride Awards Honor LGBTIQ+ Equality Champions Across Five Categories
Advancing Gender Equality Through Social Protection: World Bank's New Strategy
Embracing Guru Nanak's Teachings for Unity and Equality
Trailblazing Trans Candidate Paves Path for Equality in Sri Lanka