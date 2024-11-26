Historic Win: Hong Kong's Top Court Upholds Rights for Same-Sex Couples
Hong Kong's top court has upheld rulings favoring public housing and inheritance rights for married same-sex couples, citing equality in the Basic Law. This decision marks a significant legal victory for the LGBTQ+ community, highlighting ongoing efforts for equal rights and recognition for same-sex couples in Hong Kong.
In a landmark decision, Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal upheld earlier rulings affirming that married same-sex couples are entitled to public housing and inheritance rights, citing equality clauses in the Basic Law. This marks a pivotal moment for the city's LGBTQ+ community.
The judges dismissed government claims that same-sex couples should not be compared to opposite-sex couples in relation to their rights. They stated that allowing same-sex couples the right to public housing would not infringe upon the established rights of opposite-sex couples.
This challenge arose following cases of rejection for same-sex couples seeking housing and inheritance rights. Notably, the court recently ruled on a separate issue concerning transgender rights, indicating an ongoing shift towards greater inclusivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)