Left Menu

Historic Win: Hong Kong's Top Court Upholds Rights for Same-Sex Couples

Hong Kong's top court has upheld rulings favoring public housing and inheritance rights for married same-sex couples, citing equality in the Basic Law. This decision marks a significant legal victory for the LGBTQ+ community, highlighting ongoing efforts for equal rights and recognition for same-sex couples in Hong Kong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 09:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:06 IST
Historic Win: Hong Kong's Top Court Upholds Rights for Same-Sex Couples

In a landmark decision, Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal upheld earlier rulings affirming that married same-sex couples are entitled to public housing and inheritance rights, citing equality clauses in the Basic Law. This marks a pivotal moment for the city's LGBTQ+ community.

The judges dismissed government claims that same-sex couples should not be compared to opposite-sex couples in relation to their rights. They stated that allowing same-sex couples the right to public housing would not infringe upon the established rights of opposite-sex couples.

This challenge arose following cases of rejection for same-sex couples seeking housing and inheritance rights. Notably, the court recently ruled on a separate issue concerning transgender rights, indicating an ongoing shift towards greater inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024