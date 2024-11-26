Menendez Brothers' Bid for Resentencing Sparks Public Debate

The Menendez brothers, Erik and Lyle, await a crucial decision that could pave the way for their release from prison, more than three decades after their high-profile conviction for murdering their parents in 1989.

Their case recently gained renewed attention with Netflix productions highlighting their story, prompting Los Angeles County prosecutors to recommend resentencing based on new evidence and good behavior.

A judge has postponed the hearing to January 2024 to assess extensive evidence. The brothers' extended family, including two aunts, advocate for their release, citing the brothers' alleged history of abuse by their father as a significant factor in their defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)