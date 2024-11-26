U.S. Navy Patrol's Taiwan Strait Transit: A Symbol of Commitment

The U.S. 7th Fleet announced that a U.S. Navy patrol aircraft transited through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, asserting that the operation occurred in international airspace. This transit underscored America's commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Monthly, U.S. military vessels or aircraft navigate the sensitive Taiwan Strait, which separates the democratically governed Taiwan from China. Such missions consistently irritate Beijing, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan and asserts jurisdiction over the strait, a point contested by both Taiwan and the United States.

The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet confirmed that a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft completed the transit. The U.S. emphasized that its operations in the Taiwan Strait adhere to international law, reinforcing navigational rights and freedoms globally. As of yet, China's defense ministry has not commented. In a related incident in April, China's military reported deploying fighter jets to supervise a similar U.S. mission in the strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)