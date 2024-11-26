Constitution Celebration: A Day of Ideals and Allegations

On Constitution Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on citizens to uphold the Constitution's ideals. In contrast, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of hypocrisy and undermining constitutional values. The anniversary highlighted tension over the interpretation and application of democratic principles.

The Constituent Assembly adopted India's Constitution on November 26, 1949, which came into force on January 26, 1950, celebrated as 'Samvidhan Divas'. CM Adityanath conveyed his greetings on social media, praising the Constitution as all-inclusive and all-beneficial, emphasizing its role in strengthening democratic values.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak echoed sentiments of reverence, advocating for Constitution awareness in every home as a tribute to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. As political leaders expressed their views, the day's significance as a reminder of unity and justice was underscored.

