Left Menu

Sweden Calls for Chinese Vessel's Return Amid Baltic Sea Cable Breach Probes

Sweden has requested a Chinese vessel to return to its waters as it investigates recent damage to undersea fibre-optic cables in the Baltic Sea. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson seeks clarity amid suspicions of sabotage, with the Chinese ship previously in the area during the breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:28 IST
Sweden Calls for Chinese Vessel's Return Amid Baltic Sea Cable Breach Probes
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sweden has urged a Chinese vessel to return to its waters, aiding an investigation into the recent damage of undersea fibre-optic cables in the Baltic Sea, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced on Tuesday.

Two subsea cables — one linking Finland and Germany, the other connecting Sweden to Lithuania — were damaged within a day on November 17-18, sparking suspicions of sabotage. The Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3, which was in the vicinity during the incidents, is now idle in international waters, yet within Denmark's exclusive economic zone.

Swedish prosecutors have launched a preliminary investigation, highlighting the urgency for clarity in the matter. Meanwhile, China has maintained seamless communication with all parties involved, although the precise cause behind the cable damage remains undetermined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024