Sweden Calls for Chinese Vessel's Return Amid Baltic Sea Cable Breach Probes

Sweden has urged a Chinese vessel to return to its waters, aiding an investigation into the recent damage of undersea fibre-optic cables in the Baltic Sea, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced on Tuesday.

Two subsea cables — one linking Finland and Germany, the other connecting Sweden to Lithuania — were damaged within a day on November 17-18, sparking suspicions of sabotage. The Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3, which was in the vicinity during the incidents, is now idle in international waters, yet within Denmark's exclusive economic zone.

Swedish prosecutors have launched a preliminary investigation, highlighting the urgency for clarity in the matter. Meanwhile, China has maintained seamless communication with all parties involved, although the precise cause behind the cable damage remains undetermined.

