Mamata Banerjee's Address Halted by Microphone Malfunction, Raises Sabotage Concerns

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faced an unexpected microphone malfunction during her address to TMC booth level agents on Monday, causing a brief disruption and sparking concerns of potential sabotage. The incident elicited a strong reaction from Banerjee, who emphasized the responsibilities of both police and party workers in maintaining smooth event operations.

The technical issue arose mid-address at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, leading Banerjee to question why such disruptions are not routinely prevented. Her pointed inquiries highlighted her suspicion that the malfunction might have been intentional.

The problem was resolved promptly, enabling the meeting to continue as planned, but Banerjee remained visibly upset, warning of potential repercussions for those responsible.