Security Forces Enhance Safety Measures in Srinagar with Anti-Sabotage Operations

Srinagar witnessed heightened security measures on Tuesday as security forces conducted anti-sabotage operations around critical installations. The initiative, orchestrated by the police in conjunction with the Central Reserve Police Force, aimed at fortifying preventive security steps amidst potential threats.

According to a Srinagar police spokesperson, the joint security effort focused on the North Zone, seeking to reinforce the security grid, elevate operational readiness, and ensure the safety of both critical infrastructure and the public.

The operations included rigorous checks and area sanitization, alongside a thorough review of existing security arrangements. Parallel security exercises were reported in the Anantnag district, particularly around the Bakshi Stadium, a significant site for national celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)