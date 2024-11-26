Odisha Assembly Turmoil: Missing Constitutional Words Spark Debate

The Odisha Assembly on Tuesday descended into chaos as opposition BJD and Congress legislators raised concerns over two major issues. The absence of 'secular' and 'socialist' from a displayed Constitution replica and the tragic death of three tribal women allegedly due to food scarcity dominated the day's proceedings.

After initial tributes, Speaker Surama Padhy commenced the Question Hour but was quickly interrupted by protesting members. The BJD, led by Ranendra Pratap Swain, decried the missing constitutional terms, especially poignant as the nation approaches Constitution Day on November 26. Despite the din, the Speaker was forced to suspend the session twice.

Outside the Assembly, further protests were fueled by the Supreme Court's recent reaffirmation of the terms as integral to the Constitution. Meanwhile, Congress and BJD leaders jointly criticized the government's failure in managing the public distribution system, citing it as the cause behind the unfortunate loss of lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)