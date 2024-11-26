Left Menu

Record-Breaking Meth Haul: 5,500 kg Seized by Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard executed its largest-ever drug bust by seizing 5,500 kg of Methamphetamine from a fishing trawler near Barren Island. The trawler, carrying six Myanmarese crew members, was intercepted amidst a suspected international drug smuggling operation believed to involve major cartels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:17 IST
Record-Breaking Meth Haul: 5,500 kg Seized by Indian Coast Guard
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard has conducted its largest-ever drug bust, seizing a monumental 5,500 kg of Methamphetamine from a fishing trawler near Barren Island. Six crew members from Myanmar were arrested as part of the operation, which authorities suggest is linked to major international drug cartels, aiming for delivery in Thailand.

Officials continue to investigate, with efforts underway to analyze the call records obtained from the satellite phone found aboard the trawler. The aim is to trace the intended recipients and those orchestrating the shipment, though the crew remains uncooperative, allegedly fearful of revealing the cartel connections involved.

Suspicions point towards notorious groups such as the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Chinese El Chapo leaders. The drugs, hidden inside tea packets, were seized just 150 km from Port Blair. As the value of the haul reaches thousands of crores, authorities remain vigilant against such illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024