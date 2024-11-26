Record-Breaking Meth Haul: 5,500 kg Seized by Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard has conducted its largest-ever drug bust, seizing a monumental 5,500 kg of Methamphetamine from a fishing trawler near Barren Island. Six crew members from Myanmar were arrested as part of the operation, which authorities suggest is linked to major international drug cartels, aiming for delivery in Thailand.

Officials continue to investigate, with efforts underway to analyze the call records obtained from the satellite phone found aboard the trawler. The aim is to trace the intended recipients and those orchestrating the shipment, though the crew remains uncooperative, allegedly fearful of revealing the cartel connections involved.

Suspicions point towards notorious groups such as the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Chinese El Chapo leaders. The drugs, hidden inside tea packets, were seized just 150 km from Port Blair. As the value of the haul reaches thousands of crores, authorities remain vigilant against such illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)