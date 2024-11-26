Left Menu

Historic Win: Hong Kong's Court Upholds LGBTQ+ Rights

Hong Kong's top court confirmed rights for same-sex couples, granting them equality in public housing and inheritance. This decision marks a significant win for LGBTQ+ rights in the city, affirming the need for fairness amidst limited resources. The ruling follows a series of legal battles emphasizing equal rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:27 IST
Hong Kong's top court has firmly upheld earlier legal decisions favoring public housing and inheritance rights for married same-sex couples, citing equality under the city's mini-constitution. This landmark ruling by the Court of Final Appeal marks a substantial victory for Hong Kong's LGBTQ+ community since 2023.

The court dismissed the government's stance that same-sex and opposite-sex couples were not entitled to comparable rights. Chief Judge Andrew Cheung stressed the importance of allocating social welfare benefits justly and without discrimination, acknowledging officials' resource constraints but maintaining the necessity for equitable solutions.

This decision follows multiple cases challenging the government's stance, including disputes over public housing and inheritance rights where same-sex marriages conducted abroad were not recognized in Hong Kong. The ruling has been a beacon of hope for couples striving for equal legal recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

