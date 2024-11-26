Historic Win: Hong Kong's Court Upholds LGBTQ+ Rights

Hong Kong's top court has firmly upheld earlier legal decisions favoring public housing and inheritance rights for married same-sex couples, citing equality under the city's mini-constitution. This landmark ruling by the Court of Final Appeal marks a substantial victory for Hong Kong's LGBTQ+ community since 2023.

The court dismissed the government's stance that same-sex and opposite-sex couples were not entitled to comparable rights. Chief Judge Andrew Cheung stressed the importance of allocating social welfare benefits justly and without discrimination, acknowledging officials' resource constraints but maintaining the necessity for equitable solutions.

This decision follows multiple cases challenging the government's stance, including disputes over public housing and inheritance rights where same-sex marriages conducted abroad were not recognized in Hong Kong. The ruling has been a beacon of hope for couples striving for equal legal recognition.

