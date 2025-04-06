Mohammed Siraj's Fiery Spell Stifles Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL Clash

Mohammed Siraj's impressive bowling figures of 4/17 were pivotal in Gujarat Titans' victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL encounter, restricting the latter to a score of 152 for eight.

Siraj's strategic dismissals of openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma laid the groundwork early on. Complemented by R Sai Kishore and Prasidh Krishna's economical spells, their collective effort forced SRH onto the back foot. Despite Ishant Sharma's expensive overs, SRH's attempt to stage a late comeback fell short.

The crowd saw moments of excitement with a few boundaries, but Siraj's fiery pace maintained pressure, proving instrumental. As SRH struggled, a crucial stand by Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen added some resistance, but Sai Kishore's timely wickets ensured the hosts remained in control.

(With inputs from agencies.)