Mohammed Siraj's Fiery Spell Stifles Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL Clash
Mohammed Siraj delivered a remarkable performance with figures of 4/17, leading Gujarat Titans to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 152/8 in their IPL match. Siraj's early strikes and support from R Sai Kishore and Prasidh Krishna overshadowed a late rally from SRH, setting the tone for a gripping contest.
Mohammed Siraj's impressive bowling figures of 4/17 were pivotal in Gujarat Titans' victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL encounter, restricting the latter to a score of 152 for eight.
Siraj's strategic dismissals of openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma laid the groundwork early on. Complemented by R Sai Kishore and Prasidh Krishna's economical spells, their collective effort forced SRH onto the back foot. Despite Ishant Sharma's expensive overs, SRH's attempt to stage a late comeback fell short.
The crowd saw moments of excitement with a few boundaries, but Siraj's fiery pace maintained pressure, proving instrumental. As SRH struggled, a crucial stand by Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen added some resistance, but Sai Kishore's timely wickets ensured the hosts remained in control.
