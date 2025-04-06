Ongoing Protests Rock Turkey Amid Imamoglu's Detention

Turkey's political landscape is witnessing a surge in protests following the controversial detention of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. As the main opposition leader, Ozgur Ozel of the CHP, rallies against what is seen as a politicized move, the party is committed to stirring public demonstrations every weekend in various cities.

The Turkish government maintains its stance on judicial independence, shrugging off accusations of politicization. Amidst these tensions, the CHP organizes significant protests, including weeklong rallies in front of Istanbul's Municipality and large gatherings in Istanbul's Maltepe district. The party continues this momentum despite the looming threat of government intervention in its operations.

Protests have drawn widespread public participation, yet nearly 2,000 individuals have faced detention. The CHP, mobilizing to ensure early elections, claims more than 7 million signatures on its petition for Imamoglu's release and systemic political reform, indicating growing public dissatisfaction with current governance practices.

